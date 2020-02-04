Schulz Museum to Welcome Red-Haired Guests for Free

What to Know Friday, Feb. 14

Free admission for red-haired guests

Santa Rosa

EXPERIENCING A CRUSH? They're not easy, while simultaneously being wonderful. They're pretty hard to weather, while also serving as a special time in one's life. And if you can't quite talk to the person you're sweet on? Then you have a kindred spirit in Charlie Brown. For every follower of the PEANUTS comics knows about the Little Red-Headed Girl, the character who intrigues a shy Charlie Brown. Hem he does, and haw he will, and every reader fidgets, too, knowing that such moments are utterly human and all too real. To honor this beloved character, a vital part of the Charles Schulz universe, there is a...

LITTLE RED-HEADED GIRLS DAY... at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. It falls on, when else, Valentine's Day, which is a Friday in 2020. And the adorable deal? If you sport a ginger mane, you can enter the comics-packed institution for free that day. And while the holiday is named in honor of the Little Red-Headed Girl, it is open to red-haired girls and boys of all ages. You can take in the "Peace, Love, and Woodstock" exhibit, which is running through March 8, or Sally forth and enjoy "Hidden Treasures: Unseen Originals from the Collection." And if you happen to be in Santa Rosa for the long weekend? It's a free day for all at the museum on Sunday, Feb. 16.