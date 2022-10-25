Searching for Skeletons (Eek) Around Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know Ventura Harbor Village's Seaside Skeleton Hunt

Oct. 29 and 30

Snap photos and you might win a prize pack

THINGS TO LOOK FOR... when you're visiting a shop-lined, eatery-fun area near the ocean? You might keep track of how many colorfully decorated buoys you spy, or the spunky seabirds you encounter, or the number of delicious and decadent desserts you spy other visitors enjoying. What you aren't likely looking for? Skeletons, as in the sort of Halloween-ready figures that are peeking through the shrubbery, hanging out by doorways, or adding a bit of eerie character to a storefront. That, however, changes in late October, at least around Ventura Harbor Village, a place that embraces the eekiest occasion with full-on flair and fun. After all, witches are known to paddleboard around the area (and they will again, on the afternoon of Oct. 28, 2022), and other atmospheric activities regularly crop up throughout the all. But come the weekend just ahead of Halloween, which is on a Monday in 2022?

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE BONES, as in boney characters adding loads of seasonal charm to the area. For the not-too-scary Seaside Skeleton Hunt is an annual tradition around the harbor area, one that encourages visitors to keep a lookout for these frightful figures. They'll be on display again on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, with at least a dozen delightful skeletons holding court. Your duty, if you're feeling the "spirit"? Take snapshots of these strange visitors. You may win a prize pack, which would be a sweet way to mark the most monstrous (and merry) of holiday weekends. Find out more information, and the hours each day? It's all bonesing-up the briny destination from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so be sure you're around the harbor during that window for all of the Halloween-y fun.