Some Popular Big Bear Rides Will Stay Open After Sundown

What to Know Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain

800 Wildrose Lane, Big Bear Lake

Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (through Labor Day Weekend); Sunday, Sept. 5 will also be a later evening

MOUNTAINS AND MOONLIGHT? There's something pretty special about the duo, especially in the summertime. That's when temperatures are warmer, and staying outside, among the tall trees and cool (but not too cool) breezes, delivers delights aplenty. Now Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain is looking to lock into that lovely, stay-out-later feeling each Friday and Saturday night through Labor Day Weekend, plus the Sunday of Labor Day Weekend, too. The Big Bear Lake location, which is, yes, home to the Alpine Slide, will be observing later hours over several summer weekends (and by weekends, yes, we're talking Fridays and Saturdays, with a single Sunday in the mix). This means you could "wheeee" your way along the...

MINESHAFT COASTER... at sunset, and get behind the wheel of a Go-Kart, and try your swing in miniature golf, and soar like a bird while enjoying the Soaring Eagle Ride. "At night you get a completely different experience of our rides and attractions, especially the Mineshaft Coaster," said Alpine Slide General Manager Julie Eubanks. Interesting lighting on the attractions gives a fresh vibe to the rides, making after-sundown spins a little special. Also pretty darn special? Mineshaft Coaster is "the only mountain coaster in California." Riders should anticipate an "... amusement-style, thrill ride that stretches over one mile long on a stainless-steel-tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, tunnels, bridges and 360-degree corkscrews."

AS FOR THE DOUBLE WATERSLIDE? You can still make a splash this summer, but note that this aquatic attraction will continue to observe daytime hours only, right through to 6 o'clock daily.