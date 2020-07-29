Steal Away With AutoCamp's Summer Road Trip Package

WHAT MAKES THE IDEAL ROAD TRIP? Snacks, snacks, and some back-up snacks, in case the first two varieties of snacks are depleted too soon. A super-cool playlist, yes, then the secret, playlist you made of the tried-and-true songs that you love best. And a devotion to being-away-a-tude, which is, of course, the peaceful and inward-looking state of being away from it all. If you've been longing for that sublime sensation, and you have a playlist and snacks ready to go, AutoCamp Yosemite and AutoCamp Russian River want to help you make your forest-forward adventure happen. How? By offering a Summer Road Trip package, one that will kindly extend into the early and golden autumn.

THE PACKAGE... includes several highway-happy goodies, including a pair of Path Water bottles (you can use them, again and again), playing cards by Parks Project (they're themed to the national parks), and "Classic Chips and Cookies." There are some other perks to the package, so you'll want to review all here. And the price? It starts at $299 a night, there's a minimum stay of two nights. If you know AutoCamp, you know that retro style abounds, with Airstreams and tents placed in distant ways from other luxe campsites on the each property. Travel advisories for California? Always a wise idea to keep an eye on before going anywhere. Finding all of the forest-ready fun things with the Summer Road Trip package? They're here, snack'd-up, playlist-loving road-trippers.