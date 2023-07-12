We're flapping our wings over Little Blue Penguin Day

What to Know Little Blue Penguin Day at Birch Aquarium at Scripps

The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguin habitat debuted on July 12, 2022

The 2023 event celebrates the first anniversary of the popular birds' arrival; the aquarium is sharing special snapshots on its social pages to celebrate

HAPPY ADORA-VERSARY: There are anniversaries in this world, plenty of them, and they often involve cake and bubbly and speeches and banners. But an "adora-versary" is a rather different occasion; you can bet that something extremely cute is involved, the sort of beautiful beasties that tug heartstrings, stir emotions, and prompt a person to make all sorts of sugary proclamations of love. Birch Aquarium at Scripps just happens to be celebrating an adora-versary for some adorable critters on July 12, a flock of dapper and diminutive birds that debuted at the La Jolla oceanic institution a year ago. It's the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins that we're fully beaking out over here, those azure-hued animals that have captured the fancies of visitors to the splashy spot and fans around the planet.

IT'S LITTLE BLUE PENGUIN DAY: How to honor this bounty of blueys on their big holiday? Birch Aquarium is sharing five fabulous photos from a recent penguin photo contest. Snapped by aquarium guests, the pictures feature the penguins in all of their waddling wonderfulness, giving us a closer look at these lovable characters. Find the fab photos on the Birch Aquarium's social pages from July 12 through 31, and feel inspired to make your own trek to the Pacific-adjacent gem, which is also known for its sea dragons, octopuses, and other icons of the deep. A blue-headed bird popping up on our feed can make our screen-scrolling spirits soar, it is true, but encountering one in person is a whole other level of adorability. For more on the Little Blues and their penguin-y pastimes, waddle by this page now.