Man Wanted in Morgan Hill Bat Attack Surrenders: Police

A Morgan Hill man who allegedly attacked his neighbor with a bat, causing serious injuries, surrendered Wednesday, according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Mark Weber, 47, turned himself in at Morgan Hill police headquarters, the department said on its Twitter account about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to Santa Clara County jail, police said.

On Dec. 9, officers responded to a report of a fight between two males in the 200 block of Oak Grove Court in Morgan Hill. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from major injuries inside his home.

The suspect, later identified as Weber, had fled the scene.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to a local hospital for possible life-threatening injuries. The victim's wife later said her husband suffered brain injuries. She also said the fight started because of their dog.

Depending on the extent of the victims' injuries, Weber could face an attempted murder charge.