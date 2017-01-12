Even with a break in the rain, the swollen Russian River kept rising Wednesday, and with another storm moving in, residents in the already battered region wouldn't see relief anytime soon. Jean Elle reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

Not Much Relief For Flooded Residents Along Russian River

Even with a break in the rain, the swollen Russian River kept rising Wednesday, and with another storm moving in, residents in the already battered region wouldn't see relief anytime soon.

Anna Price’s yard and garage on River Road are underwater. She’s worried about her neighbors, who don’t have an elevated home.

"I didn’t think it would get this high," Price said.

That neighbor, who has water up past her window sills, sent photographs of herself using a kayak in her living room, moving belongings out of harm's way.

Video Waterlogged Guerneville Starting to Look Like Atlantis

The Somona County Sheriff’s Office said 650 homes are impacted by the flood waters.

People living along the Russian River aren’t the only ones who need a canoe to get around.

On Old Cazadero Road, just west of town, Hulbert Creek has taken over several blocks, drowning cars and trapping occupants inside.

Alma Haymer said she is well stocked with supplies but isn’t looking forward to what will be a soggy cleanup in a flooded garage.

"Kinda going stir crazy in the house," she said, adding that her belongings in the garage are "like a cocktail right now."