1 Man Killed, Others Wounded in Additional Shootings in La Mirada | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

1 Man Killed, Others Wounded in Additional Shootings in La Mirada

By Kate Guarino

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NewsChopper 4

    One man was killed and several others wounded in multiple shootings in La Mirada on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

    Officials said a shooting took place at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 4/27] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Jonathan Gonzalez

    Deputies said there are additional shootings in the surrounding areas involving multiple victims. However, the number of victims and their conditions are unknown.

    The homicide investigation is ongoing. 

    Refresh this page for updates. 

    Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices