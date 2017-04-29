One man was killed and several others wounded in multiple shootings in La Mirada on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Officials said a shooting took place at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road.
Deputies said there are additional shootings in the surrounding areas involving multiple victims. However, the number of victims and their conditions are unknown.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago