15-Year-Old Taken Into Custody for Alleged School Shooting Threat | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

15-Year-Old Taken Into Custody for Alleged School Shooting Threat

An organization in Washington, D.C., notified Southern California school officials of the online threats

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Twitter.

    Tactical Institute, an organization in Washington D.C., notified the Chino Independent School District of the shooting threat two minutes after it was posted to social media.

    The threats were allegedly posted by a former Chino Valley Unified School District student.

    The D.C.-based organization monitors the internet for threats in real-time. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 3/10] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Getty Images

    The founder and president of Tactical Institute Bob Dowling told NBC4 his organization spotted multiple threatening tweets within two minutes of posting. 

    "Im recreating Columbine," one tweet stated. 

    Police and the school district were notified and the teen was taken into custody at home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon. 

    The teen, whose identity is not being released, was booked for criminal threats, according to the Chino Police Department. 

    The school district said classes will be held as usual on Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Police said extra steps are being taken to ensure student and teacher safety for the next few days. 

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices