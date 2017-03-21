A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Twitter.

Tactical Institute, an organization in Washington D.C., notified the Chino Independent School District of the shooting threat two minutes after it was posted to social media.

The threats were allegedly posted by a former Chino Valley Unified School District student.

The D.C.-based organization monitors the internet for threats in real-time.

The founder and president of Tactical Institute Bob Dowling told NBC4 his organization spotted multiple threatening tweets within two minutes of posting.

"Im recreating Columbine," one tweet stated.

Police and the school district were notified and the teen was taken into custody at home in Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

The teen, whose identity is not being released, was booked for criminal threats, according to the Chino Police Department.

The school district said classes will be held as usual on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said extra steps are being taken to ensure student and teacher safety for the next few days.