Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken: Now Open

The Washington D.C. pastry favorite says hello to SoCal at its new downtown location starting on April 5, 2017.

If you've ever been in the middle of a passionate food-based discussion, and you waved your hands in the air in a dismissive fashion, as in "no one can tell me about this topic because I know all," the topic could have very well involved doughnuts.

We're making assumptions here, of course, but if you're in Southern California, and you frequent places that are tops in the treats field, you likely know your round, hole-in-the-middle stuff, because our region is legendary for it.

Except when legends rise in other places, which they do and can, like in our nation's capital, another foodie paradise. We are about to refer to Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken here — see, we knew you know your doughnuts — and we do have the good news to share, that there is now a Los Angeles outpost for this popular eatery.

An eatery that's known for luscious crème brûlée doughnuts, yes, but also a host of haute pastries and fancy fried chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and piquant slaws.

And if you're a doyenne of doughnut-based subjects, then you also know that opening day of our city's first Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken brings this treat: You'll score a free doughnut on Wednesday, April 5 if you follow the restaurant on Instagram at @astrodoughnuts (and then show the staffer you've done so when you reach the cash register/counter).

Some friends, who are also foodies, may find our personal expertise, in various edible areas, to be slightly annoying, but look: Knowing a lot about doughnuts, as a Southern Californian, is simply staying aware of our region's culinary past, or at least a sizable slice of it.

So when a new doughnut favorite pulls into town, we of course have to dig deeper, to learn more, by chowing down on a free goodie at opening day. Staying atop all matters of doughnut-based topics is as SoCal as pools and animal style fries.

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is located at 516 W. 6th Street in Los Angeles.

