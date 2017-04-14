Bunnies to Baskets: Easter Festivals

It's not even worth fibbing about, so no one should ever try: Everyone who has ever hunted for Easter eggs has a general number, in their head, of desired eggs they'd like to eventually see in their basket.

That might be a dozen, or two, or if it is a major hunt, more eggs than a basket can possibly hold. If there's a special egg, holding a prize, perhaps that's all you have your sights on, or maybe you want to best your friend in how many blue or green eggs you find.

Grassy, bonnet-beautiful Easter celebrations, in short, are not without some innocent excitement and, yes, competition (even if it is competition with one's own goals). But the springtime parties are also about crafts, and sweet activities, and, of course, saying hello to the long-of-ear fellow who did all of the egg-hidery in the first place.

A bouquet of Southern California spots will have family-ready happenings over Easter Weekend, with most observing open hours on Easter Sunday, which is Sunday, April 16.

Kidspace Children's Museum is taking reservations for its massive egg hunt, which will involve "(t)housands of eggs" hidden in the Pasadena destination's "Arroyo Adventure." Note that registering before the weekend is "REQUIRED," so hop over here and sign up faster than the Easter Bunny hides an egg. April 15 and 16

LA Zoo will once again host Big Bunny's Spring Fling. The dates are April 14 through 16, so, yep, you can join in on Easter. Whisker face-painting, saying hello to the Big Bunny, live entertainment, and the making of mega bubbles are on the docket, though an egg hunt is not, do note. Will you get to learn a lot about "fuzzy rabbits and woolly sheep"? Count on it.

Skypark at Santa's Village may be associated with the yuletide, and December delights, but the Lake Arrowhead-adjacent attraction has also been making a point of celebrating a host of non-Christmas occasions. Easter is up next on the mountain, so head up for a Golden Easter Egg Hunt and Sack Races with Santa. You bet: Santa will still cameo at the Easter Bunny's bash. April 15 and 16

Irvine Park Railroad's always bustling Easter Extravaganza has been hopping for a few weeks now, but do note this: The final day is Saturday, April 15, not Sunday, April 16. Will there be train rides? Of course, and Easter egg hunts, and the star rabbit will be on the grounds, greeting fans and posing for pictures. Roll over to Orange, like an egg might, before it shutters on April 15.

Citadel Outlets is offering something as sweet as Easter candy through Sunday, April 16, and it is this: free photos with the Easter Bunny. In the neck of that particular forest? Stop by for a snapshot (there will also be a number of sales happening in the stores, too). One other cute addition: A live Mini Rex rabbit will make a cameo.

The Living Desert is throwing a colossal egg hunt on Saturday, April 15, should you be holidaying out at the desert resorts. Some 10,000 eggs will be hidden in Gecko Gulch, and a whole caboodle of thematic activities will follow. One adorable highlight of the Palm Desert to-do? A race between a hare and a tortoise, awww.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations