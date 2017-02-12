Daft Punk Pop-up: WeHo Happening

Dig Daft Punk, the iconic helmet-sporting electronic duo? A week-long pop-up on Melrose celebrates their vibe, look, sound. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

When Angelenos hear the term "pop-up," they can count on a few things. The shop or space in question won't last forever, or even more than a week, most likely.

Two? They'll be able try a new cookie, or find a raved-about shoe, or buy the trendiest lipstick.

And three? There shall be a queue in front of the pop-up, of some sort, though what's currently happening on Melrose Avenue, near Robertson, has little to do with cookies or lipsticks.

Rather, the fans lining up outside Maxfield Gallery have everything to do with iconic electronic music, an accomplished, genre-changing artistic duo, and some very shiny, very celebrated helmets.

Helmets that are on display, let's add, and not for sale. It's the inaugural Daft Punk Pop-up Shop we speak of, a week-long event that is coinciding with the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards.

The shop, a collaboration with Maxfield on Melrose, is open through Saturday, Feb. 19 and features a wealth of wonders associated with the French synth-strong twosome.

Like? Fans'll spy "a retrospective of archival set pieces, wardrobes & helmets, rare photography, films and more." The "shop" end of the pop-up comes from "Limited Edition apparel" from the likes of Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off White c/o Virgil Abloh, and other top designers.

Behind those helmets are Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, two true titans of electronic music. The musicians are set to again play the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, after a memorable, buzzed-about appearance in 2014.

But the Melrose queue to indulge in Daft-Punk-iana is starting earlier in the day, and will likely keep up throughout the week. After all, Daft Punk has been making great songs, often with great collaborators (Pharrell, Paul Williams), for nearly a quarter century.

And their California connections go beyond the West Hollywood pop-up: "Electroma," the duo's 2006 movie, was heavily filmed around the Eastern Sierra and Highway 395.

Whether in California or beyond, the Daft Punk fandom boasts intensity, and loyalty, and will be out in fabulous force, in an impressive, helmet-happy WeHo queue, through Feb. 19.

