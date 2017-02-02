Diners were cleared out of a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena after reports of an explosion on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

Authorities Thursday night were searching for a man who threw a "homemade pyrotechnic device" containing gunpowder into a crowded downtown Pasadena restaurant that sent diners scrambling for cover, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion after 6 p.m. at the Cheesecake Factory on Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena, police said.

Police safetly evacauted diners from the restaurant and found the expended device, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

The man was described as Latino or Middle Eastern, about 6 feet tall, thin build, with a heavy beard.

He wore all black clothing and a black beanie.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.