Homemade Improvised Device Thrown Into Crowded Pasadena Restaurant

By Jason Kandel

    Diners were cleared out of a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena after reports of an explosion on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

    Authorities Thursday night were searching for a man who threw a "homemade pyrotechnic device" containing gunpowder into a crowded downtown Pasadena restaurant that sent diners scrambling for cover, police said.

    Nobody was hurt in the explosion after 6 p.m. at the Cheesecake Factory on Colorado Boulevard in Old Pasadena, police said.

    Police safetly evacauted diners from the restaurant and found the expended device, according to a Pasadena Police Department news release.

    The man was described as Latino or Middle Eastern, about 6 feet tall, thin build, with a heavy beard.

    He wore all black clothing and a black beanie.

    Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

