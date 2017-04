SWAT vehicles at the scene of a "shots fired" call Monday April 24, 2017 in downtown Los Angeles.

SWAT officers responded to a downtown Los Angeles building Monday after a report of shots fired in the area.

The sound of gunfire was reported in the 800 block of Santee Street. Police blocked off nearby streets for the investigation.

Authorities have not confirmed reports that a gunman was spotted on the rooftop of a building. There were no reports of injuries.

