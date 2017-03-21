FYF Fest 2017: Line-up Announced

FYF Fest again unfurls at Exposition Park with a number of music titans in tow. Frank Ocean, Missy Elliott, Björk, and Nine Inch Nails. (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images)

Devoting the last third of March to readying for the upcoming weekend-long extravaganzas you'll be attending, from Coachella Music and Arts Festival to Stagecoach to BottleRock to Arroyo Seco and beyond, is a good plan, especially if you don't want to be booking those stays and throwing everything into the trunk at the last minute.

It's also a time that reminds us that not all of the out-sized summertime tune parties are fully set in stone, or, if you prefer, cast in vinyl.

There are still reveals to be made, and plans with pals to drum up, and tickets to be procured, and the procuring for one of the local majors will begin, in earnest, on Friday, March 24 at 10 in the morning.

That's when FYF Fest tickets go on sale, the in-town, now-so-so-large music festival that takes over a sizable chunk of Exposition Park.

True, the ever-growing festival used to be at Los Angeles State Historic Park, and The Echo before that, but it is now very firmly in that rare-of-air, oh-so-huge music festival camp, the kind of event that fills out a very full three days.

And the 2017 line-up is out, as of the morning of March 21. The headliners? Missy Elliott and Björk helm Friday, July 21, July 22 features Frank Ocean at the top of the roster, and Nine Inch Nails rounds out the list on Sunday, July 23.

Also on the starry, stellar, fan-favorite-filled line-up: A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, MGMT, and dozens of other acts and artists.

Single day passes for the all-ages gathering are $125 (plus fees).

The three-day sound soiree comes just about a month after Arroyo Seco Weekend, the brand-new Pasadena party headlined by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. And Outside Lands? That's in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park three weeks after FYF Fest.

True story: The major music festivals are on the way, with announcement after announcement. Packing, or at least planning, should probably be on your must-do list.

