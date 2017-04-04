Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster, Vin Scully, returned to the booth before the start of the 2017 season to say hello and visit his home away from home.

Welcome to retirement, Vin.

Legendary Dodgers' broadcaster Vin Scully spent his first official day of retirement on Monday doing, "regular, boring stuff," near his Hidden Hills home.

The Hall of Fame, play-by-play announcer was not at Dodger Stadium for the team's Opening Day landslide victory over the Padres.

Instead, Scully paid bills and ran errands on Opening Day, the first time he wasn't at the ballpark in 67 years.

"Today I was engaged in that other national pastime, paying bills," Scully told Bill Plaschke of the L.A.Times. "Then I went to the post office to mail them, and now I'm just leaving the car wash."

Scully wasn't even able to watch the game on television, as his errands had him busy running around instead of home sitting on the couch. When Plaschke told him that the Dodgers had won in a landslide and if he was happy about that result, he said, "Sure I am, I've got a really clean car. I'm just where I want to be."

As to why he didn't watch the game, Scully had an answer for that to:

"I expect the Dodgers to win over 90 games and get into the postseason very easily."

Scully will be 90-years-old in November, and told reporters at his farewell press conference last fall that he would spend his retirement "living" and spending time with his wife Sandi, and their children and grandchildren.

"I won't worry about what I have to do or should do, I just do," Scully told WFUV radio at Fordham University, his alma mater. "Although I will miss doing baseball, it's not going to change me. I'm going to move on in my life and do whatever is left for me to do. I'm not going to look back."

Scully admitted that he will start to feel the true impact of retirement once the Dodger season starts and he finds himself not at the ballpark, but he will immediately push those thoughts out of his head and continue to look forward to the future.

"I'm not the type to spend time looking back. I never have been that way," said Scully. "It would be very foolish for me to be thinking about the games and wishing I could do that again. It would be like wishing I was 30 years old again. That was a phase in my life. It's gone, I close the book on it, time to move on."

For fans of Scully—which let's be honest, is most of the free world—fear not, we anticipate to see Scully at Dodger Stadium periodically throughout the season. Even if you don't see him at the Ravine, you will still hear him, as his iconic voice echoes throughout the sacred stadium on game day.

When told that his calls were still being played throughout the stadium as part of the team's glorious past, Scully smiled and said:

"Like someone once said, instead of being gone and forgotten, it's better to be gone and remembered."