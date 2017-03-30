Four Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes in Rough Surf and High Winds | NBC Southern California
Four Rescued After Sailboat Capsizes in Rough Surf and High Winds

By Jane Yamamoto

    Four people were rescued after the boat they were in capsized and smashed into the Redondo Beach Pier.

    (Published Thursday, March 30, 2017)

    A sail boat crashed into the Redondo Beach pier Thursday night, overturning into the water.

    People in the boat swam out while people on the pier jumped in to help.

    The wind took the sail boat into the rough waves and smashed the boat into pieces.

    The boat capsized just after 7 p.m.

    A sail boat tossed around like a toy crashing into the pier and capsizing.

    Sophia Sabawi was inside a restaurant with an ocean view. She said her husband called 911.

    "It was scary," she said. "We were just helpless. Residents over here just started jumping off the rocks and tried to save people."

    Rescuers from Redondo Beach fire and County lifeguards pulled four people out of the water.

    Three men and a woman were treated for mild hypothermia. They were part of the King Harbor Yacht Club sail boat races.

    "We don't get this high winds in Redondo Beach."

    Published at 10:53 PM PDT on Mar 30, 2017 | Updated at 11:59 PM PDT on Mar 30, 2017

