Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Bob Miller addresses the fans during a rally at Staples Center. Miler retired from broadcasting due to health reasons on Thursday, March 2nd, 2017.

The greater the love, the greater the tragedy when it's all over.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Miller loves hockey. As the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings for 44 years, his familiar voice has become an extended member of our family for the better part of five decades.

So it was with a heavy heart, and tears in his eyes, that Miller announced his retirement at 78 years old from broadcasting.

Miller has been in the business of radio and television for 57 years, but a recent string of health concerns forced him to slow down and reasses his future in broadcasting.

Miller underwent quadruple bypass surgery last year and missed the second half of the Kings season while recovering from surgery.

In May, he suffered a minor stroke, but still was able to maintain his play-by-play duties for the King's 50th Anniversary season, which started in October.

However, on January 27th, during the NHL All-Star game, which was held at Staples Center, Miller was taken to the hospital after experiencing pain and discomfort before the NHL All-Star skills challenge.

Miller was told by Doctors at USC Medical Center that he had suffered another mild stroke and after a few weeks of recovery, ultimately decided to retire from the broadcast booth.

Miller has broadcast over 3,000 Kings game in his career, including two Stanley Cup Finals in 2012 and 2014.

The 78-year-old was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006, and plans to spend more time with his family, his wife Judy, and their two kids.

Miller announced on Thursday in a press conference that he plans to call two final games before walking away from the booth forever: the Kings final home game against the Blackhawks on April 8 and the final game of the season in Anaheim on April 9th.

During the press conference, the Kings played a video tribute to Miller that can be seen below.

.@LAKings games will never be the same. A look back at the brilliant career of retiring Hall of Fame announcer Bob Miller @FOXSports@NHLpic.twitter.com/WO51gEKqSH — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) March 2, 2017

Similar to Chick Hearn and Vin Scully before him, Miller is a Los Angeles legend and one of the greatest broadcasters of all time. He will be missed.