'Hamilton' in LA: Ticket On-Sale Revealed

The incandescent, know-every-word Broadway phenomenon gets its SoCal single-ticket on-sale date. It's set to open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 11, 2017.

How does a fan, like a through-and-through devotee, the kind of person who knows all of the words, intonations, and meaningful pauses from an original cast recording, weather the months, or years, before the show arrives in their town?

Well, listening to a favorite song again (and again) is one heart-cheerer of a remedy. Revisiting interviews from stars of the hit show online is good, too. And refreshing the ticket page on the theater is also a path that might be taken to pass the time.

But "Hamilton" fans, hold on, hold up, and don't start "The Schuyler Sisters" or "Satisfied" over just yet. Big news was revealed on Tuesday, March 14 involving the ticket on-sale date for "Hamilton" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

When it was announced in January 2016 that the Broadway phenomenon, a show rife with storyteller and songcrafter Lin-Manuel Miranda's artistry, would play the Pantages starting in August 2017, the date to buy a ticket was not revealed.

It now has been: Sunday, April 30 at 10 in the morning is the first chance to score a single seat. The outlets: The Hamilton page at the main Pantages site, Ticketmaster, by phone at 800-982-2787, or, of course, at the Pantages box office on Hollywood Boulevard.

There is an earlier way to buy a ticket, for American Express Cardmembers, via an "exclusive pre-sale." That ticket on-sale date is Wednesday, April 19, also at 10 a.m.

Purchasers may buy up to 6 tickets "per household for the engagement," and prices begin at $85. Opening night is Aug. 11, 2017 and the show takes its final Los Angeles bow on Dec. 30.

As for the much-loved lottery? Oh yeah, it is on: Forty orchestra seats will go for $10 bucks a pop at each performance. No details have been revealed yet, but stay tuned.

So, on-sale date for single tickets: April 30 at 10 o'clock. Earlier on-sale for American Express Cardmembers: April 19, same time.

Starting your favorite song over again, or the whole album, now, pronto, as you await the last day of April? It's time.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations