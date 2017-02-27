LAPD ID's Off-Duty Officer Who Fired Gun in Scuffle With Teens | NBC Southern California
LAPD ID's Off-Duty Officer Who Fired Gun in Scuffle With Teens

By Staff Report

    Jennifer Gonzalez
    A still from a video showing a Feb. 22, 2017, altercation between an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and several teens in Anaheim, California.

    The off-duty LAPD officer who fired a gun during a scuffle with a group of teenagers in Anaheim was identified by the agency Monday as Kevin Ferguson.

    Cellphone video posted online shows Ferguson get into an altercation in his front yard with a boy, draw a gun from his waistband and fire a shot into the ground after another teen pushed Ferguson over a hedge and others surrounded him.

    Ferguson's attorney said last week his client fired a "warning shot" because he "feared for his life."

    An attorney representing a teenage girl said she had "grazed" the officer's lawn when he began shouting expletives at her. The altercation turned physical, the attorney said, after the boy stepped in and told the officer he shouldn't curse at a child.

    In the video, the officer said he had heard the boy say he was going to "shoot" him, but the teen insists he said he was going to "sue" him.

