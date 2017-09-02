Burbank residents were evacuated from their homes and an 11-mile stretch of the 210 Freeway remained shut down early Saturday as the La Tuna Fire scorched 5,000 acres in the Sun Valley area.

More than 300 firefighters from numerous departments battled the blaze, which sparked for unknown reasons at approximately 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road.

Wind-blown embers sparked a spot fire on the north side of the 210 and by 4 p.m., firefighters were battling flames on both sides of the freeway as the fire raced up a hillside of the Verdugo Mountains in the direction of Burbank.

Erratic winds fed the flames, which expanded from 1,500 acres to 3,000 as the fire raced uphill on the Verdugo Mountains overnight. By 7:30 a.m., the blaze had spread across 5,000 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Burbank police issued a new evacuation order Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m. for the area of Groton Drive and Hamline Place east of Stephen Road.

Approximately 50 homes were threatened as the blaze burned toward residential areas late Friday night, prompting the Burbank Police Department to issue mandatory evacuations for Brace Canyon Park and Stough Canyon Nature Center.

Nearly 200 homes were evacuated, according to a tweet from the Burbank Police Department. Burbank police went door to door to issue evacuations, in order to inform residents who stayed behind, or who were unaware of the threat.

Homes were also evacuated in the Revierie Canyon and Haines Canyon areas, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The DeBell Golf Course at 1500 E. Walnut Ave. in Burbank was also evacuated, according to the Burbank Police Department, which reported portions of Walnut Avenue and Harvard Road were closed.

Burbank police directed evacuees to McCambridge Park at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank and an additional evacuation shelter was established at Sunland Recreation Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland.



An evacuation shelter also was established at Verdugo Hills High School but was later moved to the Sunland Recreation Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland. Stewart said pets were also welcome in the shelters.

The westbound 210 Freeway was closed between State Route 2 and Sunland Boulevard, while eastbound lanes were closed between Sunland Boulevard and Lowell Avenue Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol did not have an estimate regarding when the freeway would reopen.