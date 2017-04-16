Man Shot While Setting Up Daughter's Birthday Party | NBC Southern California
Man Shot While Setting Up Daughter's Birthday Party

    A man who was setting up a birthday party for his daughter at a small park in El Monte was shot in the back and police were searching Sunday for the shooter.

    The attack took place inside the Baldwin Avenue Mini Park in the 3700 block of Baldwin Avenue on Saturday, police said.

    The wounded man was taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center for treatment and remains hospitalized, according to police.

    His condition was unknown.

    No other injuries were reported.

    A motive for the shooting was unknown.

    No suspect description was currently available.

