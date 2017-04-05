A woman was allegedly shot at as she drove on the 15 Freeway between Horsethief Canyon Road and Corona Lake in Corona on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

A woman was shot at as she drove Wednesday afternoon on the 15 Freeway between Horsethief Canyon Road and Corona Lake in Corona.

Elise Augustyn was on her way back from visiting her father in San Diego County with three of her children when she said she heard a loud noise.

"I felt this big boom on my car and I assumed I ran over something, yet I hadn't seen anything in the road," Augustyn said.

She returned home and began searching the car for damage. That’s when she saw what appeared be a bullet hole just a few inches from the car’s gas tank.

"It took me about 45 minutes from the time of getting home and realizing there was what looked like a bullet hole in the car for me to realize, oh my gosh we were actually shot," she told NBC4.

She said she was shocked because there was no indication of a freeway dispute or anything out of the ordinary.

"There was no chaos, there was no road rage or anything like that at all. That's why I didn't suspect anything."

She said she is thankful none of her children were harmed.

"That was a little frightening and I was thanking God that it was at the back of the car and not the backseat where two of my children were seated."

Her car was taken as evidence by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation is underway.