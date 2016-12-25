List: NBC4's Most-Shared Facebook Posts of 2016

Firefighters rescued a dog during a fire early Thursday Feb. 18, 2016 at an apartment complex in Koreatown.

We've compiled the most-shared NBC4 Facebook posts for 2016.

It's a list that includes a celebration of life (times two), two life-saving acts by everyday heroes and a community's powerful display of respect for a slain hero.

Below, the top-five most-shared NBC4 stories and listed with the original Facebook post:

5. The year began with a story that a Southern California family can share with a smile for the rest of their lives.

4. In just a few seconds, a Texas police officer made the kind of difference that lasts a lifetime by relying on his training and experience.

3. A bizarre drug bust at the border uncovered more than $800,000 worth of marijuana hidden in decorative stones.

2. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Steve Owen was shot and killed Oct. 6 during a confrontation with a parolee. An outpouring of support and grief was on display during a funeral procession for the slain lawman.

1. Finally, a little compassion is always worth sharing. LA firefighters rescued Potato the bulldog from a burning Koreatown home Feb. 18, then provided him with oxygen, water and heroic doses of kindness. If a picture is worth a thousand words, these images spoke volumes about how much these everyday heroes care.