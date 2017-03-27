The driver of a stolen Porsche 911 convertible crashed at the end of an overnight Southern California freeway pursuit.

Los Angeles police began following the white sports car with no plates because of a speeding violation around 12:30 a.m. on the 91 Freeway near Gardena, about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. The driver crashed near the 110 Freeway and was arrested.

No serious injuries were reported. The freeway was closed during the pursuit and crash investigation.

The 911, with a base price in the six figures, was reported stolen out of Newport Beach.