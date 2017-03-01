Porto's OC Makes Its Delish Debut

If you need a classic potato ball, a slice of perfect chocolate cake, or a Cubano sandwich, you can now find those blissful bites in Buena Park.

You might be the kind of meal maven who regularly observes important edible-related anniversaries, like the first time you swallowed a whole jalapeño, the first time you tried a fried chicken doughnut sandwich, and the time you finally ate a ramen-bun'd hamburger.

If this is you, then you were likely thinking of another anniversary over the last week in February.

For it was just over a year ago, in late February of 2016, that Porto's Bakery & Cafe, that longtime sweet-savory stalwart of Glendale (and Burbank and Downey), announced that it would open its first Orange County location.

How you observed the first anniversary of that announcement may have involved finding a potato ball at an existing, already-built Porto's, but wait: The oh-so-anticipated Buena Park-based Porto's is opening on Wednesday, March 1, nearly a year, exactly, after the big announcement was made.

Opening day festivities included a ribbon-cutting, and the "first 500 paying guests" were slated to receive a present from the eatery.

The newest Porto's is something many Southern Californians have been stoked about, having regularly dined at the original Glendale Porto's since its 1960 founding. Burbank and Downey followed Glendale and immediately garnered lunchtime crowds and seekers of quality cakes.

The address of the newest restaurant? It's on 7640 Beach Boulevard, just a hop from Knott's Berry Farm.

The vibe? Bright, open, spacious, the sort of popular, Porto's-style space that the fans know and love.

And the menu? Hello, luscious, rich, rib-sticking potato balls, and Cubano sandwiches, and all of those classic cakes, the kind of cakes you've brought to more than one SoCal dinner party.

Truth time, though: When you pick up a Porto's dessert, do you ever just buy a slice of something chocolate-y for yourself, too, as a treat for running the errand?

You do. It's local tradition, is why.

Because, honestly: Who'd go to purchase a cake at the beloved bakery, one that will be eaten later, and not linger before the rows upon rows of individual tarts, strudels, and elephant ears?

Find all of that gooey, sugary goodness, and heartier sandwiches and salads, too, at the newest Porto's, and Orange County's first, in Buena Park.

