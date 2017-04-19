Pursuit Crash Injures 6-Year-Old, 2 Men in Chatsworth

A 6-year-old child and two men were hurt when a pursuit ended in a crash in Chatsworth Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

The crash occurred in the area of Valley Circle Boulevard and Plummer Street just after 5 p.m.

The driver of a suspected stolen white Acura led authorities on a brief pursuit before crashing into another car.

It wasn't immediately clear what condition the victims were in. LAPD requested medical help at the scene.

