Pursuit Crash Injures 6-Year-Old, 2 Men in Chatsworth

A chase came to a crashing end in Chatsworth Wednesday, leaving a 6-year-old child and two men hurt, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The crash occurred in the area of Valley Circle Boulevard and Plummer Street just after 5 p.m.
The driver of a suspected stolen white Acura led authorities on a brief pursuit before crashing into another car.
It wasn't immediately clear what condition the victims were in. LAPD requested medical help at the scene.
Refresh for updates.
Published 1 minute ago