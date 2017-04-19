Pursuit Crash Injures 6-Year-Old, 2 Men in Chatsworth | NBC Southern California
Pursuit Crash Injures 6-Year-Old, 2 Men in Chatsworth

By Heather Navarro

    A chase came to a crashing end in Chatsworth Wednesday, leaving a 6-year-old child and two men hurt, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The crash occurred in the area of Valley Circle Boulevard and Plummer Street just after 5 p.m.

    The driver of a suspected stolen white Acura led authorities on a brief pursuit before crashing into another car.

    It wasn't immediately clear what condition the victims were in. LAPD requested medical help at the scene. 

