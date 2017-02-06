Ren Faire: Valentine's Sweetheart Sale

The notion of romance is woven through medieval tales and adventures. From the rules of courtly love, to the ribald songs of olde, the art of infatuation found firm yet fanciful grounding in both the historical and fictional days of centuries long gone.

Those days rise again in Southern California each spring, at least around Irwindale. For that's when The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire — or Ren Faire, if you prefer — spreads out, with pomp and panache, at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

It won't be long before royalty, jesters, and knights are again strolling the faire's grounds, but you can step up your anticipation through the day after Valentine's. How? There's a Sweetheart Sale afoot, and it shaves several dollars off the usual adult entry price of $29.95.

The discounted price, at least through Feb. 15, 2017? Secure your entry to the springtime lark $22.50. That's for a day, of course, but if you plan on visiting the festival more often, consider a pass for $150.

You could attend over a number of days, beginning on Saturday, April 8. Ren Faire is a weekends-only extravaganza, but those weekends do stretch beyond the middle of May.

Which means, with a pass, or even a day ticket, you'll encounter all sorts of pirates and faeries and queens and the vibrant marketplace, which is full of floral and scentful and leatherful goods, and all sorts of bards and song-makers, too.

By the by, if you want to play a part on the entertainment end of Ren Faire, auditions will be held at the Elks Lodge in Duarte on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12. Might you be tapped to play the understudy to Queen Elizabeth I, or a Fantastikal, or a dancer? Read more here.

And give a resounding "huzzah!," at least in your own mind, that spring-sweet days, and this popular Southern California jest-tacular, is merrily moving in our direction, with banners flying brightly.

