Man Rescued After Stranded on Island in LA River

A man who was stranded on an island in the Los Angeles River in Silver Lake was rescued Thursday.

The man was stranded on a "mid-stream island, best described as thicket of vegetation," noted the Los Angeles County Fire Department in a statement.

Water speeds of the river were estimated to be as fast as 10 to 12 mph.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded on the ground and from the air.

Around 11:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Swift Water Rescue Team rescued the man with an inflatable boat and brought him back to the shore.