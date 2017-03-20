Revealed: Last Remaining Seats Line-up

The popular LA Conservancy film series returns in June for a number of special screenings in historic venues.

The number 31 possesses some magical qualities, no doubt.

Let's start with ice cream, because it is always a solid idea to start with ice cream, and the fact that 31 Flavors has been a staple of Baskin-Robbins for decades And let's end with months, for many conclude with the 31st day, including that best-known 31st day of all, Halloween.

As for the LA Conservancy? It so happens that the 31st year of its crowd-pleasing Last Remaining Seats film series has some magic to it, too, in the form of the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro.

The exquisite Warner Grand, you may be surprised to know, has not yet played a part in the long-running film fundraiser, which pairs vintage or much-loved films with beautiful movie palaces around Southern California.

But, as was just revealed on Monday, March 20, the venue will show not one but two flicks during the 2017 June series, including 1954's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" on Saturday, June 10 and "On the Waterfront," also released in 1954 and also set to screen on Saturday, June 10.

The rest of the schedule for the 31st annual Last Remaining Seats was also announced on March 20. Upcoming screenings include "LA Confidential" at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, June 3, 1944's "Laura" at the Million Dollar Theatre on Wednesday, June 7, the Cuban classic "La muerte de un burócrata" at the Palace Theatre on Wednesday, June 14, "Easter Parade" at the Los Angeles Theatre on Saturday, June 17, and "Wings" on Wednesday, June 21 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.

Two gems round out the final day, Saturday, June 24, and both at the Orpheum: "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Jaws."

Like you know the phrases of some of these gems by heart — "phone home" and "we're going to need a bigger boat" — you also likely know that tickets will be a hot and possibly hard-to-get item.

Which means you won't want to wait for June to buy your seat to your chosen movie or movies. Tickets go on sale to LA Conservancy members on Wednesday, March 29 while general public tickets are on sale on Wednesday, April 5 ($18 and $22 are the prices, respectively).

As is tradition, the screenings will have their share of special introductions, audience members in period dress, and other memorable details.

Best of all? You're watching the silver screen in a true, ornately decorated movie palace.

Wait, hold up, there's something even more best-of-all-y than that: Your ticket price helps the LA Conservancy continue to protect and preserve our region's historic and cultural legacy.

That you can sob over "E.T." or thrill to "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" while doing so is the frosting on this cinematic cake.

