The Riverside Police Department is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old Riverside Police Explorer who was killed in a car crash this week.

Paul Napier, of Jurupa Valley, was a member of Riverside Police Explorer Post 714 for the past one and a half years. The program is designed for people between the ages of 14 and 21 "who have an interest in learning about law enforcement," Riverside police noted on the program's website.

Napier was injured when the car he was driving struck a pole at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Banbury Drive around 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, according to Riverside police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

What led to the crash was under investigation. Riverside police called it a "tragic loss" on social media Friday morning.

Police said Napier was an 11th-grader at Jurupa Valley High School, and worked for his stepfather's tire business. His stepsister, Jessica, is also a Riverside Police Explorer.