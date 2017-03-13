Santa Fe Springs' Air Quality to Reach Unhealthy Levels, Officials Say | NBC Southern California
Santa Fe Springs' Air Quality to Reach Unhealthy Levels, Officials Say

The fire began burning at an industrial building complex in 12235 Los Nietos Road around 2:30 p.m.

By Marina Peña

    Aerial Photos: Inferno Roars Through Santa Fe Springs Complex

    KNBC-TV

    After a utility truck crash ignited a fire in Santa Fe Springs Monday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District determined air quality levels will reach an unhealthy state in the industrial area surrounding the fire.

    The fire began burning at a warehouse in 12235 Los Nietos Road around 2:30 p.m. The Multi-Link Corporation building where the fire originated was used as a plastics recycling firm.

    Smoke was blowing east and heaviest in the industrial area where the fire began. As of now, officials say the fire has been largely contained, but if it continues the smoke may settle in the area surrounding the recycling firm.

    If any changes are to occur to the fire’s current contained state, the areas that would be affected by the smoke and unhealthy air quality levels include Southeast Los Angeles County and the South San Gabriel Valley, according to SCAQMD.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

