Man May Have Commandeered Pickup Truck in Police Pursuit

Police are chasing a pickup truck possibly connected to an earlier pursuit that ended in a crash under an overpass in Burbank.

The chase wound its way through the San Fernando Valley toward West Los Angeles and along the Sepulveda Pass before getting onto the San Diego (405) Freeway and heading back toward the Valley.

Burbank police believe the driver may bave carjacked or commandeered the pickup truck after crashing a possibly stolen car that he crashed during a separate chase earlier in the night.

That chase ended under an overpass near the Burbank Airport and police briefly thought th eman may have ran away after the crash and disappearing.

But witnesses told police the man may have gotten into the pickup truck and fled.