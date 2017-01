The 15 Freeway in the Riverside area was closed Wednesday evening following a pursuit where shots were fired, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The southbound 15 Freeway from Indian Truck Trail to Bundy Canyon was closed around 10:12 p.m. so that officials could collect evidence.

Following the pursuit, a shooting occurred involving Riverside County Sheriff's deputies near Villa Roma and Villa Milano.

It was not immediately clear when the freeway would reopen.