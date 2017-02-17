Thousands Without Power as Storm Downs Trees, Power Lines | NBC Southern California
Thousands Without Power as Storm Downs Trees, Power Lines

By Kelly Whitney

    As strong winds and drenching rain moved slammed into Southern California, thousands of people lost power as downed trees and debris took down power lines.

    About 28,000 people are currently without electricity, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

    Neighborhoods affected include:

    • Hyde Park – 3,300 customers
    • Canoga Park – 3,050 customers
    • Larchmont – 3,200 customers
    • Mid-Wilshire – 1,600 customers
    • Van Nuys – 2,000 customers
    • Sherman Oaks – 1,800 customers

    The totals were reported at 3 p.m. There was no current estimated time of restoration for the outages.

    The agency urged customers to remember to avoid downed power lines and poles.

    For the latest updates on current outages, visit the site here.

    Southern Calirornia Edison also reported outages, including:

    • Oxnard -- 1,103 customers
    • Unincorporated Ventura County -- 639 customers
    • Thousand Oaks -- 703 customers

    Edison customers can get latest updates and details here.

    Published 39 minutes ago

