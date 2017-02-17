Thousands Without Power as Storm Downs Trees, Power Lines

As strong winds and drenching rain moved slammed into Southern California, thousands of people lost power as downed trees and debris took down power lines.

About 28,000 people are currently without electricity, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Neighborhoods affected include:

Hyde Park – 3,300 customers

Canoga Park – 3,050 customers

Larchmont – 3,200 customers

Mid-Wilshire – 1,600 customers

Van Nuys – 2,000 customers

Sherman Oaks – 1,800 customers

The totals were reported at 3 p.m. There was no current estimated time of restoration for the outages.

The agency urged customers to remember to avoid downed power lines and poles.

For the latest updates on current outages, visit the site here.

Southern Calirornia Edison also reported outages, including:

Oxnard -- 1,103 customers

Unincorporated Ventura County -- 639 customers

Thousand Oaks -- 703 customers

Edison customers can get latest updates and details here.