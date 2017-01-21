Thousands Expected at Women's March Los Angeles

Women stand in front of a sign before the Women's March-Los Angeles in downtown LA. Thousands of people were expected to march in the event on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

As many as 150,000 people are expected to flood the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday morning to march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

Event organizers for the Women's March-Los Angeles say the day is designed to unify communities and make a stand for "justice and equity for all."

The mission statement for the march reads in part, "We stand together in solidarity for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

The march comes a day after Donald Trump's inauguration. Although it appears nowhere on the site for the event, the march appears to be in direct response to the election of Trump. But organizers have to be clear to point out the march will be "pro-woman" rather than "anti-Trump.

"Women's March Los Angeles is about having our voices heard, activating our community and unifying our community. Women's rights are human rights," said organizer Emiliana Guereca.

The march in LA is a sister march to a massive gathering planned in Washington, D.C., where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to turn out, including Gloria Steinem as well as many celebrities like America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, and others.

Marchers in Los Angeles will enjoy a break in the rain between a series of storms that have drenched Southern California this week.

Participants will begin meeting at Pershing Square at 9 a.m., and the official march will commence at 10 a.m. The march is expected to end at City Hall, and speakers including Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are expected to attend. Other notable attendees include Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Debbie Allen, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is also planning to attend.

"I am marching Saturday because I want to show my support for the millions of Americans who continue to believe that we should be a nation that respects and supports everyone whether they are a woman, a man, an immigrant, gay, straight, trans, poor or Muslim," Hahn said. "We need to lead by example and fight to make Los Angeles County a model for the nation."

As of Saturday morning, 93,000 people said they were attending on the event's Facebook page, and another 73,000 noted they were interested in attending the event.

Street closures will be in place and traffic delays are expected due to the march, which is expected to end at 4 p.m.

Organizers highly reccommended that participants take public transit to the event. More information about what you need to know about the Los Angeles march can be found here or on the event website.

NBC4's Jessica Rice, Heather Navarro and City News Service contributed to this report.