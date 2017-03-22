Vegan Street Fair: NoHo Delish

Vowing to incorporate more greens, more fruits, and more healthful ingredients into one's diet isn't something that must begin with the vernal equinox (a moment on the calendar that, of course, instantly evokes the fresh notion of green things).

But the fact that the multi-block Vegan Street Fair rolls out the booths, tables, and grills just days after spring's start fits as beautifully as a few slices of marinated spicy tofu inside a snug pocket of pita bread.

The 2017 fair, which will fill out eight, edible-filled hours on Sunday, March 26, will take place near the North Hollywood Metro station, on Chandler Boulevard near Lankershim. And that's right on Chandler, as the "street" in the event's name does, in fact, mean the plant-delicious party will spread out along a closed-to-cars street.

Cost to enter? It's free. As in free as a springtime breeze, as free as a butterfly on a lantana bush, free, free, so free.

Cost to buy the vegan eats? The "bite-size portions" are four bucks a pop, so do have cash on hand for the noshing.

New in 2017: A beer garden over at the nearby Federal Bar, as well as "TONS more vendors of all kinds." The businesses set to show include Coconut Bowls, Hugo's Tacos, The Dirty Cookie, Roni Macaroni Food Truck, and Southern Fried Vegan (the list, though, is nearly as long as Lankershim, so see if your favorite'll turn up).

Spring has now officially announced its welcome entrance, the nights are brighter, and we're all collectively craving kale, or at least those foodstuffs that fold a little earthy, straight-from-the-patch punch into our diets.

If plants are your chowdown jam, this free fair on Chandler, in North Hollywood, will break out a vegan variety of goodies for you.

