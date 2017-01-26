Time to check those numbers.

A ticket for the SuperLotto Plus jackpot worth a whopping $72 million has been sold in the San Bernardino County city of Hesperia.

The winning ticket was sold at Cardenas Market located at 15555 Main Street in Hesperia, and matches the winning numbers 13, 9, 29, 27, 33 along with Mega number 10.

No one had hit the SuperLotto Plus jackpot since June, 2016.

The ticket holder will have the choice of taking the $72 million jackpot over a span of 30 years, or taking a lump sum of $44.4 million.

Cardenas Market will also receive a hefty $360,000 prize from California Lottery for selling the ticket, Lottery officials said Thursday.

"The California Lottery strongly urges last night’s winner to sign the back of his or her ticket in ink, keep it in a safe place and visit any of the nine Lottery District Offices (or contact Lottery officials) as soon as possible during normal business hours," Lottery officials said in a statement.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the draw to claim his or her prize.