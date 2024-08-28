food

Easy Entertaining: Make whipped burrata dip with celebrity chef Joe Sasto

Chef Joe Sasto joins California Live’s Jessica Vilchis to share fun, creative and easy ideas to elevate your Labor Day spread. Make Joe’s simple yet impressive whipped burrata dip!

Whipped Burrata Dip

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz ball burrata
  • 3 Tbsp EVOO
  • 1 Tsp fresh black pepper
  • 1 Tsp flakey salt
  • ½ cup fresh raspberries
  • 3 Tbsp chile paste
  • ½ cup blueberry jam

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine 2tb olive oil, black pepper, salt, and burrata. Mash and mix with a whisk until fluffy and homogeneous.
  2. In a separate small mixing bowl use a fork to mash raspberries, chile paste, and 1tb olive oil to a chunky jam.
  3. Place your whipped burrata on your serving bowl. Top and season with flakey salt. Create streaks of blueberry jam and raspberry bomba.
  4. Pair with your favorite chips, crostinis, pretzels, etc.

