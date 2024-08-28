Easy Entertaining: Make whipped burrata dip with celebrity chef Joe Sasto

Whipped Burrata Dip
Ingredients:
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
- 16 oz ball burrata
- 3 Tbsp EVOO
- 1 Tsp fresh black pepper
- 1 Tsp flakey salt
- ½ cup fresh raspberries
- 3 Tbsp chile paste
- ½ cup blueberry jam
Method:
- In a mixing bowl combine 2tb olive oil, black pepper, salt, and burrata. Mash and mix with a whisk until fluffy and homogeneous.
- In a separate small mixing bowl use a fork to mash raspberries, chile paste, and 1tb olive oil to a chunky jam.
- Place your whipped burrata on your serving bowl. Top and season with flakey salt. Create streaks of blueberry jam and raspberry bomba.
- Pair with your favorite chips, crostinis, pretzels, etc.