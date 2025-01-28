Here are the hottest 2025 drink trends from non-alcoholic to sustainable spirits

GREEN PEA MARTINI

Makes 1 drink

2 oz. Nadar Green Pea Gin

1 oz. Simple Syrup

¼ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Mint & Muddled Sweet Peas

In a mixing tin, add sweet peas, lemon juice, mint and simple syrup. Muddle. Add gin, ice, and shake. Strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with mint.

*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn

COS-NO-POLITAN

Makes 1 drink

2 oz. Three Spirit Livener

2 oz. Cranberry Juice

½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Dash of Orange Juice

In an iced mixing tin, add livener, cranberry juice, lime juice and orange juice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a

dehydrated orange wheel.

*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn