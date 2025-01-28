Here are the hottest 2025 drink trends from non-alcoholic to sustainable spirits

GREEN PEA MARTINI
Makes 1 drink
2 oz. Nadar Green Pea Gin
1 oz. Simple Syrup
¼ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
Mint & Muddled Sweet Peas
In a mixing tin, add sweet peas, lemon juice, mint and simple syrup. Muddle. Add gin, ice, and shake. Strain into a martini glass.
Garnish with mint.
*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn
COS-NO-POLITAN
Makes 1 drink
2 oz. Three Spirit Livener
2 oz. Cranberry Juice
½ oz. Fresh Lime Juice
Dash of Orange Juice
In an iced mixing tin, add livener, cranberry juice, lime juice and orange juice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a
dehydrated orange wheel.
*Recipe courtesy of Paul Zahn