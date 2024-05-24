health & wellness

Holistic nutritionist Elissa Goodman shares the nutrient-packed juice recipe she swears by 

Green Juice Recipe (1 serving) 

1 cucumber

1 stalk of celery

1 lemon juiced

1/2 inch piece of ginger (peeled)

1 handful cilantro

1 handful parsley 

(Optional) 1 handful spinach

Splash of water to blend

Get Elissa’s bonus recipe to detox your life in a single cup, below! 

Detox Tonic 

Serves 4 (8 oz glasses)

Ingredients:

12 ounces Tonix Coconut Kefir

4 ounces Lakewood Organic Pure Aloe Inner Leaf 

4 tsp Braggs’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

6 lemons, juiced approximately 4 ounces

5 inches fresh ginger root, juiced approximately 2 tbsp  

16 ounces filtered water 

6 droppers of Mary Ruth’s Certified Organic Liquid Probiotic

6 droppers of Philosophie Organic Chlorophyll  

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a jar, finish with filtered water, and shake well. Best served chilled. 

