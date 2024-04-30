Food & Recipes

‘King of Fermentation' Brad Leone shares how to make delicious, gut-healthy sauerkraut at home 

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis chats with chef and foodie creator Brad Leone.

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Jessica Vilchis explores the wonderful world of fermentation with a homemade sauerkraut recipe from chef and foodie creator Brad Leone. Plus, the best-selling author talks about his hit YouTube series “Local Legends” & “Makin’ It,” both back for season two. 

Cabbage Kraut Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 2 small heads cabbage
  • 8 garlic cloves
  • 1 tsp. pink peppercorns 
  • Kosher salt
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Food and Recipes Apr 29

Learn how to make Cioppino using world-famous San Francisco crab, plus how to catch your own!

Food & Drink Apr 25

Learn the do's and don'ts of ordering & eating oysters  

Method

  1. Core cabbage and slice into 1/4-inch shreds
  2. Add shredded cabbage to large bowl and add salt mix
  3. Mix and massage cabbage for 20 minutes, using your hands to bruise and gently crush cabbage with the salt to dry out moisture
  4. Once a good pool of brine has formed, mix in the garlic, peppercorns and spices. Mix thoroughly and taste the batch before letting it ferment. If it seems overly salty, add more cabbage, or add more salt if it tastes under seasoned
  5. Transfer cabbage mixture into a tightly-packed vessel (jar, etc.). Cover with a clean towel or cheesecloth and secure with rubber band, then let ferment at room temperature in a dark spot of the house for at least a week.
  6. When it’s funky enough for you, store it in the fridge indefinitely!

This article tagged under:

Food & Recipes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us