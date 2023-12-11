Activities for Kids

This cutting-edge cooking academy teaches kids & teens professional kitchen skills 

Class is in session for California Live’s Danielle Nottingham as she’s joined by folks from ‘Little Kitchen Academy,’ a unique cooking school geared specifically towards kids and teens.

By Danielle Nottingham

NBC Universal, Inc.

Class is in session for California Live’s Danielle Nottingham as she’s joined by folks from ‘Little Kitchen Academy,’ a unique cooking school geared specifically towards kids and teens. Trenard, a young chef and student at the LA-based training program demonstrates knife safety skills to whip up a delicious & festive gingerbread granola parfait. 

Gingerbread Granola Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
  • 1 tbsp hemp hearts
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 3/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp allspice
  • 1/2 + 1/8 tsp ground ginger
  • Pinch ground cloves
  • Pinch salt 
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

holiday sweets Dec 8

Learn to make the ultimate gingerbread house with the founder of SusieCakes

recipe Dec 5

Chef tips for perfecting potato pancakes & leveling up your latke game!

    Instructions

    1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

    2. In a large bowl toss the oats, coconut, pumpkin seeds, hemp hearts, cranberries, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, cloves, and salt.

    3. Add the olive oil, maple syrup and vanilla extract and toss to evenly coat.

    4. Transfer to a lined baking tray and evenly spread out.

    5. Bake for 15-20 minutes until lightly golden brown.

    This article tagged under:

    Activities for Kidsrecipescooking
    Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
    Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
    Contact Us