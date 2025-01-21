Food & Drink

Warm up with a bowl of vibrant Persian Lime and Herb Soup!

This comforting dish features kidney beans, kale, and a blend of warming spices like turmeric and cumin. Get ready to savor the flavors of this new twist on a traditional Persian recipe!

On chilly days, nothing beats a warm bowl of soup. Mica from Pomella Restaurant in Oakland shows off how to cook up vibrant and flavorful Persian Lime and Herb Soup.

PERSIAN LIME & HERB SOUP

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb kidney beans, soaked overnight and cooked, cooking liquid reserved
  • 2 tsps canola or other neutral oil 
  • 1 1/2 lbs kale, with stems removed and finely chopped 
  • Half a yellow onion, diced small 
  • 2 tbsps chopped garlic
  • 2 1/2 tsps salt 
  • 1 3/4 tsp lemon omani or chopped preserved lemon
    Note: Lemon Omani is a dried Persian Lime that can be found in Middle Eastern markets or online. You can also substitute chopped preserved lemon, in a pinch.
  • 3/4 tsp ground cumin 
  • 1 3/4 tsp turmeric
  • 1 (28oz) can of diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 bunch flat leaf parsley, chopped
  • 1/2 bunch fresh dill, chopped
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

METHOD

Cook beans and reserve cooking liquid.

In a large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, sauté onion, garlic, and spices in oil until they begin to soften and become fragrant. Add kale stems and season with salt and pepper. Cover the pot and let kale stems steam until they’re tender. Once tender, add chopped kale leaves, tomatoes, and beans with their cooking liquid.

Bring to a boil, then cover and reduce heat to low. Cook soup, covered, for 35-40 minutes. Remove pot from heat and puree half of the soup in a high-speed blender. Use caution and follow blender manufacturer’s instructions when pureeing warm/hot liquid. Return the puree to the pot and stir to thicken the soup. Add chopped fresh herbs and serve.

*Recipe courtesy of Mica at Pomella Restaurant

