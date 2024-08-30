Clear the shelters

Mission Viejo offering training packages for adoptable dogs

A German Shepherd mix and a Husky are looking for forever homes.

By Helen Jeong

Puppies are cute and fun, but sometimes they can be handful especially when it comes to active, intelligent breeds.

That’s why the city of Mission Viejo is offering training sessions for certain overly excited puppies and young dogs.

Porter, a 1-year-old German Shepherd mix, and Whisper, a Husky, are two of the adoptable dogs for whom the city of Mission Viejo is offering free training, paid for by DAWG, a non profit that raises funds for animals at the Mission Viejo Animal Shelter.

Porter is ready for next adventure

The 1-year-old pup is already showing intelligence, confidence and courage, according to the city.

Porter, an active boy, would make an “exceptional hiking companion.” 

As the pup loves to play with other dogs, families who are looking for a second or third dog would be great for Porter.

“(Porter) would benefit from having a canine friend with a similar temperament and energy,” Kelly Tokarski with the city of Mission Viejo said. “He has been enjoying daily playgroup time with other dogs and loves every minute.”

Porter, a German Shepherd mix, would make an "exceptional hiking companion," the city of Mission Viejo said. (Credit: Mission Viejo)

Whisper is ready to spread love with forever family

Whisper, who arrived at the shelter as a stray in June after being found at a middle school, is loving and vocal as any Husky lovers would know and adore.

The fun, friendly and active pup enjoys receiving back scratches and kisses.

Like Porter, Whisper is available for adoption for only $20 in addition to a free training session.

Whisper, a loving and active Husky, is available for adoption for $20. (Credit: Mission Viejo)

Interested people can visit Porter and Whisper at the shelter at 28095 Hillcrest to meet Porter.

For more information, visit cmvas.org or call 949-470-3045.

