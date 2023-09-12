Come Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Morning News Team at our Free Coffee Event

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will be handing out free coffee on Wednesday, September 20th from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Azucanela Churreria located at 13307 South Inglewood Ave. in Hawthorne.

Come celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy a mocha, latte or cafecito with Lynette Romero, Belen de Leon, Robin Winston, Adrian Arambulo, from NBC4’s Today in LA morning newscast and Sandra O’Neill, Grecia Carrillo and Marcos Mora from Noticiero Telemundo 52 a las 5 a.m. y 6 a.m.