Congratulations to NBC4 Beverly White for receiving the WriteGirl Bold Ink Award

WriteGirl, the nonprofit organization that teaches writing and mentoring to teen girls, is honoring NBC4’s award-winning reporter Beverly White, author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale) and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends) at its annual WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards on June 4, 2022. In addition, WriteGirl alumnus Amanda Gorman, who performed her poetry at the Biden-Harris Inauguration, will provide a special message at the virtual event.

White has been a guest mentor at several WriteGirl writing workshops, helping to inspire the next generation of journalists. She is an accomplished journalist with nearly 40 years experience and has earned countless awards.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

First held in 2006, the WriteGirl Bold Ink Awards celebrates outstanding women writers and raises funds for the organization's creative writing programs. The group serves more than 500 teens annually, mainly from diverse, high-density neighborhoods. Since its formation in 2001, one hundred percent of WriteGirl’s graduating seniors have entered college, many on full or partial scholarships and many as the first in their family to do so. WriteGirl offers online workshops led by acclaimed women writers with genres spanning from poetry and songwriting to journalism and screenwriting. In 2013, WriteGirl was honored by First Lady Michelle Obama with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award.

For more information about the event, visit www.writegirl.org/bold-ink-awards.