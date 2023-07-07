Donate Today: Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 and Support Southern California Students and Classrooms

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive returns to help students and teachers get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year.

Between July 10 and July 31, viewers and the general public are invited to join the stations by making a donation to fund a local classroom project via the education nonprofit DonorsChoose. All funds raised via DonorsChoose will go directly towards the resources that students and classrooms need in Southern California. Click here to make your donation.

“Every year, families and teachers face the challenge of securing the essential materials and supplies students need to succeed,” said Todd Mokhtari, President & GM, Telemundo 52 & NBC4. “Connecting our communities to resources is at the core of what we do as local stations. We invite our viewers to join us in taking action to help support our youth ahead of the new academic year.”

Through DonorsChoose, viewers can make a contribution of any amount towards a local classroom project. Once a project is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the requested items and ship directly to the teacher.

The stations are partnering with the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles to host a series of back-to-school events where NBC4 and Telemundo 52 talent will be on hand to distribute backpacks and school supplies to students. The backpacks and supplies will be distributed on a first come first served basis, while supplies last.

The distribution events will take place as follows:

Monday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue, Van Nuys, CA, 91405

Tuesday, August 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

Event at Cudahy Park

5220 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201

Friday, August 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington, CA, 90744

Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA

2900 Whittier Blvd. LA CA 90023

Saturday, August 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crenshaw Family YMCA

Event at Crenshaw High School

5010 11th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

Thursday, August 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southeast Rio Vista YMCA

4801 58th Street, Maywood CA, 90270

California Credit Union, serving as a sponsor of the local campaign, will activate its branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties as donation sites for dropping off new school supplies through July 31. To find a participating credit union branch, click here.

Throughout the campaign, the stations will highlight local projects and stories surrounding back-to-school, education, and how donations can make an impact on families and students. Audiences can tune in to NBC4 News for coverage weekdays during Today in LA from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., and newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m., and during CA Live weekdays at 11:30 a.m. On Telemundo 52, tune-in weekdays to Noticiero Telemundo 52 morning newscasts at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Noticiero Telemundo 52 al Mediodía at 12 p.m., and evening newscasts at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Acceso Total at 11:30 a.m. Viewers can also catch special coverage on the station’s digital and mobile platforms.

To make a donation, scan the QR code below or make a donation by visiting https://www.donorschoose.org/nbc4telemundo52

Follow the effort on social media @NBCLA and @Telemundo52, with the hashtags #SupportingOurSchools and #ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas.