Join NBC4's Belen De Leon and Telemundo 52's Michelle Trujillo at the City of Los Angeles El Grito

On September 15th, the City of Los Angeles will mark the beginning of Latino Heritage Month with the annual celebration of El Grito de Dolores – a celebration of Mexican Independence. This highly anticipated and exciting event will be hosted by this year’s Padrino, Council District 13 Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez.

The free public event will be held on the historic steps of Los Angeles City Hall (200 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012) and Gloria Molina Grand Park from 5 pm – 10:30 pm. El Grito will feature a concert with live performances by El Dasa, Lorenzo Mendez, Julian Torres, and Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea. This annual tradition includes Los Angeles leaders joining the Consul General of Mexico to reenact the historic Cry of Dolores and ringing of the bell, commemorating Miguel Hidalgo’s call to arms in 1810, launching the Mexican War for Independence.

Belen De Leon, Meteorologist for NBC4’s Today in LA and Michelle Trujillo, Meteorologist for Noticiero Telemundo 52 return as co-emcees for the event.

This year’s theme is “La Fiesta del Pueblo,” a celebration of the working people, indigenous peoples, women, and organizers that are such an integral part of Latino culture and history. Emphasizing the revolutionary spirit of Mexican Independence, and the collective power that led to that revolution, this year’s El Grito celebration will be unlike any other.

In addition to the civic ceremony and free concert, those in attendance will enjoy delicious food and artisanal products from street vendors, thanks to Community Power Collective and their network of vendors and organizers. There will also be food trucks and activation booths featuring fun activities for the whole family.

Visitors to City Hall during the month of September will also be able to enjoy the “La Fiesta del Pueblo” art exhibition in the Henry P. Rio Bridge Gallery at City Hall, featuring selected artworks by Chicano and Latino artists in Los Angeles, from the collections of Cheech Marin and the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture at the Riverside Art Museum.

Telemundo 52 and NBC4 are the 2024 media partners for the City of Los Angeles El Grito celebration.