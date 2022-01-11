Local Animal Shelters Team Up to Offer Adoption Specials for Large Dog Breeds

From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, animal shelters are currently inundated with dogs over 40 pounds who are awaiting a second chance at a new life.

To help find these dogs homes, NBC4 Clear The Shelters participant Best Friends Animal Society is teaming up with more than 20 animal rescues and municipal shelters in Southern and Central California to launch the “Live Large” Big Dog Adoption Campaign on January 15. Adoption fees for dogs 40 pounds and over will vary from fee-waived to discounted at participating shelters.

“The goal is to get 500 or more big dogs into homes in two weeks,” said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director at Best Friends Animal Society. “Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring large amounts of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.”

Participating shelters and animal welfare organizations include:

Best Friends Lifesaving Center, Mission Hills, CA

Burbank Animal Shelter

City of Bakersfield Animal Control

City of Long Beach Animal Care Services

County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

Fetchin’ Retrievers Rescue

Fresno Humane Society

Inland Valley Humane Society

Kern County Animal Services, Bakersfield

Los Angeles Animal Services

Madera County Animal Services

McFarland Animal Shelter

Merced County Sheriff’s Animal Services

NKLA Pet Adoption Center, Los Angeles

Pasadena Humane Society

Ramona Humane Society

Riverside County Department of Animal Services

San Bernardino City Animal Shelter

SEAACA

Stanislaus Animal Services Agency

Tulare County Animal Services

Those not able to commit to adoption can still make a huge lifesaving impact by temporarily opening their home to a foster dog through their local shelter, while the rescue or shelter helps to find a permanent adopter. Food, supplies and medical treatment are typically provided for free to foster homes.

“Dogs thrive in a home. By fostering, you can help dogs decompress and prepare for what life will be like in an adoptive home,” said Hawkins. “It’s a very rewarding journey to be a part of.”

To learn more about the California “Live Large” campaign and a list of participating rescues and shelters across the state, visit https://bestfriends.org/cabigdogs.

NBC4 Clear The Shelters is an annual pet adoption campaign that raises awareness about the importance of adopting a pet and helping local shelters raise funds for much-needed supplies and medical care for shelter animals. The 8th Annual NBC4 Clear The Shelters returns this summer - to learn more visit www.nbcla.com/cleartheshelters.com.